Friday, 18 September 2020

Legend focus of carving

    By Luisa Girao
    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    An important aspect of Maori heritage is its intricate and detailed carvings.

    Nga Kete Matauranga Pounamu carver Greg Houkamau was 16 years old when he started to learn the art.

    Thirty years later, he has improved his skills and says he appreciates the tradition more.

    "Maori to me personally is one of the best cultures in the world. We've achieved a lot, we've come a very long way. And having not just te reo Maori celebrated, but tikanga Maori as well, is very important."

    Carver Greg Houkamau works on a piece which represents the Maori legend of Tane seeking Nga Kete...
    Carver Greg Houkamau works on a piece which represents the Maori legend of Tane seeking Nga Kete o te Wananha — the three baskets of knowledge. PHOTO: LUISA GIRAO
    Mr Houkamau joined the celebrations of Te Wiki o te Reo Maori, Maori Language Week, at the Invercargill City Library yesterday where he spent a couple of days working on a piece which represents the Maori legend of Tane seeking Nga Kete o te Wananga — the three baskets of knowledge.

    The legend says while on his way to heaven to collect baskets, Tane has to pass through 12 realms while battling his brother Whiro along the way.

    Mr Houkamau said the piece would take about four weeks to be ready and after completion, he would give it to the library as a gift.

    "It is really important it [carving] is retained in our culture, because it's who we are, how we came to be."

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter