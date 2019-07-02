Library opens its doors

Photo: Supplied

Yesterday the Winton Library opened its doors at its more permanent temporary home.

Library user Laureen Ballantine browses through the new magazines at the temporary Library and Council office on Great North Rd, Winton.

The library building was closed in the middle of May, after testing confirmed the presence of airborne mould spores and fungal contamination.

The Southland District Council began looking for a new space for the library and used the Winton Memorial Hall temporarily while searching for a more permanent alternative.

A council spokeswoman said the council hoped to have new information by the end of the month.