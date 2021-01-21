Thursday, 21 January 2021

Long-serving staff farewelled at home

    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    Parata Anglican ...
    Parata Anglican Charitable Trust chairman Peter Hargest presents flowers to the Parata Rest Home manager Shirley Turnbull (centre) and administrator Julie Tattershaw, at an afternoon tea to mark their retirement. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON
    Two women who have clocked up more than 80 years of service between them have stepped down from roles they held at Gore’s Parata Rest Home.

    The rest-home is owned by the Parata Anglican Charitable Trust.

    Board member Julie Tattershaw and rest-home manager Shirley Turnbull were farewelled with an afternoon tea last week.

    Mrs Tattershaw said she was asked to draw up a budget for the proposed rest-home in 1971 by the building committee.

    "They’d done none of that stuff," Mrs Tattershaw said.

    "The building was nearing completion."

    The 14-bed residential home opened in October 1971.

    The day-to-day running of the rest-home was looked after by a house committee and Mrs Tattershaw became the administrator and board member.

    Over time the facilities expanded, providing cottages and a day care centre.

    "We’ve built it from nothing."

    Ms Turnbull said she began working at the rest-home 35 years ago as a caregiver.

    About two years later Mrs Tattershaw asked her to apply for the manager’s position.

    "I wasn’t really that keen — it wasn’t a field I was familiar with," Ms Turnbull said.

    She ended up loving the work and had great admiration for the elderly people she met.

    "They’ve been through much harder times than what we have ever been through and they just get on with it."

    Sometimes people treated the elderly as if they had a "chronic sickness".

    However, she believed growing old was a "natural thing"and older people had gifts and wisdom to offer.

    "No-one wants to be reminded every day they’ve got bits and pieces that don’t work as good.

    "Life’s for living."

    The women said as well as providing a high standard of care, they aimed to make the years people spent in the rest-home enjoyable.

    "It should be a fun time as much as one can make it," Ms Turnbull said.

    "If you can’t have fun, what is life?" Mrs Tattershaw said.

    It was important the residents felt comfortable in the rest-home, they said.

    "It’s got to be their home and we tried very hard to keep it a friendly home," Ms Turnbull said.

    sandy.eggleston@odt.co.nz

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter