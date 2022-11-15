Man accused of stabbing appears

A man accused of stabbing another man in Lorneville in October appeared before Judge Duncan Harvey in the Invercargill District Court yesterday.

The 18-year-old, who has been granted interim name suppression, has been charged by the Crown with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in Invercargill on October 1.

He is also facing an alternative Crown charge of wounding with intent to injure.

He was remanded on bail to appear on February 17 for a case review hearing.