Man in custody after aggravated robbery

Photo: ODT files

A man is in custody following an aggravated robbery in Invercargill last week and police are appealing for information about three cars involved.

The 29-year-old appeared in Invercargill District Court yesterday, charged with aggravated robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm, theft of a motor vehicle, unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, and driving while disqualified, Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Baird said.

He was remanded in custody and to reappear on September 13.

The charges relate to an incident in Ross St about 10.45pm on August 18, when a man allegedly presented a firearm at two occupants of a blue Subaru Impreza parked on the street, before stealing the car, Det Snr Sgt Baird said.

"The Subaru Impreza has not been recovered and police believe it may have been driven out of town.

"The alleged offender had arrived in Ross St in a yellow Mazda Familia. That car, which had subsequently been partly painted silver, has been recovered by police."

Police would like to hear from anyone who believes they may have seen either the Subaru Impreza or the Mazda Familia in the days since the aggravated robbery.

Also of interest was a red Subaru Forester stolen from Dunedin and recovered in Invercargill yesterday.

Anyone with information about the three vehicles or other information which could assist the investigation was asked to contact police via the 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report. Please reference file number 220819/6867.

Information could also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or at www.crimestoppers-nz.org.