Man dies after crash in Southland

A man has died today following a single-vehicle road crash in Southland earlier this week.
Three people were taken to Southland Hospital after the crash on the Edendale-Woodlands Highway (State Highway 1) at 7.20pm on Monday, one in a critical condition.
In an update this afternoon, police said a man had died this morning.
"Our thoughts and sympathy are with the man's friends and family at this difficult time."
Police inquiries are ongoing.