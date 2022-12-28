Wednesday, 28 December 2022

2.30 pm

Man dies after crash in Southland

    A man has died today following a single-vehicle road crash in Southland earlier this week.

    Three people were taken to Southland Hospital after the crash on the Edendale-Woodlands Highway (State Highway 1) at 7.20pm on Monday, one in a critical condition.

    In an update this afternoon, police said a man had died this morning.

    "Our thoughts and sympathy are with the man's friends and family at this difficult time."

    Police inquiries are ongoing.

     

     

