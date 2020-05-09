Saturday, 9 May 2020

Man facing eight charges

    Events in Balclutha on Thursday night brought a 45-year-old man before the Dunedin District Court yesterday facing eight charges.

    William Frank Meredith (45), labourer, of Christchurch, is charged with dangerous driving on State Highway 1, failing to stop for police, refusing a blood specimen, doing a thing forbidden by a medical officer of health — driving from Christchurch intending to go to Invercargill, assault with intent to avoid arrest, two other charges of assault, and resisting a constable.

    Meredith did not apply for bail and was remanded in custody without plea to appear again at the end of the month.

    His appearance was before Judge Michael Turner and he was represented by counsel John Westgate.

