Man injured after chimney collapses

Firemen break down a chimney in a bid to gain access to a contractor, whose arm was pinned when part of the chimney inside the house collapsed on him as he was doing renovations.

A man sustained serious injuries yesterday after a chimney collapsed on his arm in Invercargill, emergency services say.

The man is loaded into an ambulance after he was rescued by firefighters. PHOTOS: GIORDANO STOLLEY

Fire and Emergency New Zealand were called to Pomona St at 9.43am after they received a report a person was trapped.

Invercargill senior station officer Gordon Rodgers said the house was being renovated.

Contractors were removing the 6m chimney when its bottom became unstable and fell on one of them.

"[He] probably had 4m of chimney above where he was trapped.''

Three fire trucks were at the scene and firefighters had to smash down the chimney on the roof to free the man.

"The only option we had to free his hand was to take the chimney [apart] from top-down.''

Mr Rodgers said the chimney was very old and had not been used for some time.

Both the contractor and a woman who lived at the house remained "very calm'' throughout the rescue.

The middle-aged man was taken to Southland Hospital.

Part of the road was closed while emergency services attended.

No further details of his injuries were known.

luisa.girao@odt.co.nz



