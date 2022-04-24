Man killed in Invercargill assault named

Streets were cordoned off in Invercargill following the incident yesterday. Photo: Luisa Girao

Police have released the name of a man killed in what they say was an assault in central Invercargill early yesterday.

He was 25-year-old Chad Parekura.

"Chad was living and working in the Southland area and we extend our deepest sympathies to his family who never expected to be in this terrible position," Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Baird said this afternoon.

Detective Inspector Stuart Harvey yesterday said police received a report just before 12.45am that two men were injured on Don St, near the Invercargill District Court building.

Police arrived to find one man unconscious, with stab wounds. He died at the scene.

The second man was taken to hospital in a critical condition with similar injuries and underwent surgery.

Det Snr Sgt Baird said the man in hospital was a 22-year-old Invercargill man who remained in the Southland Hospital critical care unit in a stable condition.

"Our enquiries have established that the two victims had been socialising in the area during the evening and prior to the assault," he said.

"There were a number of people in Don St at the time and we want to thank everyone who has come forward to give us information about what they observed.

"If you were on Don St, either on foot or in a vehicle around 12.45am yesterday, then we strongly urge you to make contact with the investigation team."

Don St was closed for a time but is now open again. A forensic examination of the scene has been completed.

A post mortem is expected to be carried out tomorrow.

- Police on 105, file number 220423/7854, or Crime Stoppers 0800 555 111

- ODT Online/Luisa Girao