Man killed in rockfall while working in Fiordland named

Police have revealed the name of the man who was killed in a workplace incident in Fiordland on Tuesday.

Police have named him as Thomas Edward Arnold (40).

Police said Mr Arnold was killed in a rockfall incident while working in the Fiordland National Park near Lake Manapouri.

A police spokesman said on Wednesday emergency services were notified about the accident, which involved a party of three, about 12.50pm.

Police worked with the Rescue Co-ordination Centre and pilots to reach the group and safely recover the body.

WorkSafe is currently investigating the incident.