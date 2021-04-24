Man killed in rockfall while working in Fiordland named

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police have revealed the name of the man who was killed in a workplace incident in Fiordland on Tuesday.
Police have named him as Thomas Edward Arnold (40).
Police said Mr Arnold was killed in a rockfall incident while working in the Fiordland National Park near Lake Manapouri.
A police spokesman said on Wednesday emergency services were notified about the accident, which involved a party of three, about 12.50pm.
Police worked with the Rescue Co-ordination Centre and pilots to reach the group and safely recover the body.
WorkSafe is currently investigating the incident.