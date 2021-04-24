Saturday, 24 April 2021

Man killed in rockfall while working in Fiordland named

    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    Police have revealed the name of the man who was killed in a workplace incident in Fiordland on Tuesday.

    Police have named him as Thomas Edward Arnold (40).

    Police said Mr Arnold was killed in a rockfall incident while working in the Fiordland National Park near Lake Manapouri.

    A police spokesman said on Wednesday emergency services were notified about the accident, which involved a party of three, about 12.50pm.

    Police worked with the Rescue Co-ordination Centre and pilots to reach the group and safely recover the body.

    WorkSafe is currently investigating the incident.  

