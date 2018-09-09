Man missing after boat sinks in Southland

A man is missing after a boat sank in the Aparima River estuary near Riverton in Southland this afternoon.

Two other people were on board the vessel when it went down, but were able to make it to shore.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the estuary about 2.30pm.

Coastguard and police search and rescue are responding, along with the assistance of a helicopter, she said.

The search is continuing.