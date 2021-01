A man has been seriously injured after a ute rolled in an early morning crash near Te Anau.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said a crew from Te Anau was called to Lagoon Creek Bridge, on the Te Anau-Mossburn Highway, at 1.50am today.

A ute had rolled off the road and into a paddock, he said.

A man has been taken to Southland Hospital with serious injuries.