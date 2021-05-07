Friday, 7 May 2021

Meeting discusses Alpine Fault report

    By Laura Smith
    The committee was chaired by Environment Southland councillor Neville Cook (back to camera) and...
    The committee was chaired by Environment Southland councillor Neville Cook (back to camera) and attended by (from left) Gore District Mayor Tracy Hicks, Southland District Mayor Gary Tong and Invercargill deputy mayor Nobby Clark. Invercargill Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt arrived late. PHOTO: LAURA SMITH
    It was a meeting of mayors in Invercargill yesterday.

    The Southland Civil Defence Emergency Management Group gathered at Environment Southland for an update on the threats facing the district.

    Chaired by Environment Southland councillor Neville Cook, committee members are made up of the region’s mayors or their alternatives.

    They met yesterday to discuss items including new research into the Alpine Fault, recently released to the public.

    It details scientific evidence which now puts the likelihood of an Alpine Fault earthquake at 75% in the next 50 years, with an 82% probability of it being a magnitude 8 or more event.

    The Alpine Fault magnitude 8 [AF8] collaborative project was created to build collective resilience and preparedness in the South in such an event.

    Committee members were informed an AF8 roadshow travelling around the South Island

    would stop in Invercargill on May 24.

    Mr Cook said he had been to several similar presentations before.

    He recalled one occasion, when it was held in Te Anau and the hall was filled with attendees.

    The roadshow will be held at the Corinthian Centre, Invercargill Workingmen’s Club, at 7pm, on May 24.

    laura.smith@odt.co.nz

