New boss for Invercargill council

Michael Day

Invercargill City Council has elected to go in-house for its new chief executive.

Mayor Nobby Clark announced this morning that council has appointed its Group Manager Finance and Assurance Michael Day as the new chief executive for the organisation.

He would replace current chief executive Clare Hadley, who has been in the role since 2018 and whose contract was due to end in March.

“This was a tough decision for all elected members to make. Clare has done some really good work here that is a credit to her. There has been challenging times and she has guided us through some big transformations, for which we express our gratitude.”

As the Otago Daily Times and Southland Express reported last week, council received 33 applications for the position and three candidates were interviewed for the role on Monday.

Mr Clark refused to confirm if Mrs Hadley was among the candidates saying it was not appropriated to comment on particular individuals.

He was looking forward to working with Day, who he believed it has a lengthy council's experience.

Mr Day started to work at Invercargill City Council in 2020 following 14 years at Christchurch City Council.

There he managed the council’s logistical response during the Canterbury earthquakes and recovery and was also instrumental to implementing a complete financial system transformation.

“This is an exciting time for any Chief Executive as Invercargill experiences major growth with our City Streets redevelopment, the Branxholme pipeline project, Project 1225 and significant economic development, and this was reflected in the high number of applicants we received for the role,'' Mayor Clark said.

“This provides some challenges, but also some great opportunities. This role will help shape some of this exciting work and ensure Invercargill continues to forge ahead to create He Ngākau Aroha – A City With Heart.”

A start date for the incumbent Chief Executive Officer has not yet been decided, but there is expected to be a transitional period, Clark said.