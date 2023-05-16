No confidence vote in Ben Bell abandoned

An attempt to force Ben Bell to resign as Gore mayor never got off the ground today although the embattled Gore District Council is calling in help to restore its integrity.

Supporters erupted in support as it became clear a vote of no confidence in Mr Bell had been abandoned this afternoon.

It has emerged that a deal hammered out late yesterday afternoon made today's extraordinary meeting almost a formality with Mr Bell reconciling with councillors and the warring parties apologising to each other.

Photo: Peter McIntosh

In a joint statement, the elected members said they reunited following "an in-depth, transparent, and honest conversation yesterday".

“We have agreed that we all need to communicate more openly and effectively so there are no further misunderstandings that could lead to an irreparable breakdown in trust.”

Partway through this afternoon's extraordinary meeting Mr Bell asked if any councillor wanted to move a motion expressing no confidence in him as mayor.

The chamber fell silent as none of the seven councillors who had called for his resignation last week said anything.

Mr Bell (24) declined to resign last week and councillors have not specified why his mayoralty should be cut short amid a breakdown in relations between Mr Bell and council chief executive Steve Parry.

There was a similar cheer when the motion to remove Mr Bell from council committees did not receive any support.

Mr Bell said earlier said he had received legal advice on the matter.

"I don't believe it is fair or right that a mayor should be removed from all of his committees."

Before that the council had passed a motion where it would seek help from the Minister of Local Government.

A meeting would take place with council representatives to discuss intervention measures available to assist the Council to effectively govern and conduct its business as usual.

The extraordinary meeting, which took place in front of a packed public gallery, also had motions to take Mayor Bell off the chief executive appraisal committee and nine other council committees.

Mr Bell decided to stand down on the chief executive appraisal committee following a legal opinion which said he did not have to be a member.

"I don't want to be a thorn in the side of that appraisal committee so I am more than happy to acknowledge this legal advice and step away from this committee."

Mr Bell had earlier said the call for him to resign had been two of the darkest days of his life but the voice of the community had lifted him. He said the council needed helps and skills to move forward.

He agreed with Cr Richard McPhail that what had happened was not the Gore way and the councillors and Mayor needed to get back and support the community.

The council chamber was packed for the meeting and a group of about 150 protesters supporting Mr Bell gathered outside.

Mr Bell thanked everyone for coming and said he appreciated their support.

It was good to see people active in democracy, he said.

Mr Bell said it was clear the council was at the point "where we need some desperate help from the professionals to help us to manoeuvre through this."

The Gore District Council chamber is packed for the extraordinary meeting. Photo: Peter McIntosh

In discussing the need for intervention, deputy mayor Keith Hovell said he stood for council to benefit the community.

But this had been compromised by poor behaviours and a lack of trust around the council table.

The decision to take the steps he and other councillors had taken were not taken lightly, he said.

"People who know me , know that I am conservative, know that I am averse to confrontation.

"So for me to be part of a group of people speaking out of this, raises I hope, for the people who do know me, that there are some serious issues that need to be addressed."

Attempts had been made to fix the situation behind the scenes, but they had not worked.

He said the consequences of not calling out bad behaviour was they were allowed to flourish.

The protesters included Clutha District Mayor Bryan Cadogan and Southland District Mayor Rob Scott, who said they were there informally "to support a fellow mayor".

The protesters cheered as Cr Robert McKenzie - one of Mr Bell's few allies on council - walked into the chambers.

Cr McKenzie responded to the protesters by saying: "Democracy will win."

The relationship between Mr Bell and long-serving council chief executive Stephen Parry broke down last year.

Protesters make their feelings known outside the Gore District Council chambers. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Protester John McColl (69) said he had lived in Gore all his life.

"They've been rotters the way they've been carrying on against him," Mr McColl said.

"He was voted in. They don't seem to be able to accept that.

"Parry appears to be just a bully boy."

A refrain from the protest was "the CEO has got to go".

Tania Scoles (56) said she was there to support a young mayor.

He had only just started the job when claims were made Mr Bell's style had affected the mental health of senior staff.

"What about Ben's mental health?"

Supporters of Mr Bell have filled the council chamber.

Leanne Grant, from Waikaka, said Mr Bell had been given a tough time.

"We just really want to see him get a fair shake."

Danny Burgess (75) accused Mr Parry of behaving like a dictator.