No injuries after car hits tree in Southland

Emergency services attended a crash where a car hit a tree on an unsealed Southland road this afternoon.

A St John spokeswoman said it was notified of a single motor vehicle accident about 2.30pm.

One ambulance responded, however there were no injuries, she said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand said two crews attended from Edendale and Kingston stations.

All people were out of the car when crews arrived and no rescue equipment was needed.

Kerr Rd, where the accident took place, was temporarily closed, the spokeswoman said.

A police spokesman said the incident involved a car which crashed into a tree.

It looked to be unrelated to the earlier incident around Dacre which involved a man being hospitalised with serious injuries after he was shot by police about 11.50am.

Police said the man had a weapon.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz