Nobby appoints Invercargill deputy mayor

Invercargill mayor-elect Nobby Clark. Photo: Luisa Girao

Invercargill's new Mayor Nobby Clark has named his deputy and detailed a new governance structure which brings back power to the full council. \Mr Clark today named incoming Cr Tom Campbell to become deputy mayor.

It comes as the final vote tally released today shows Mr Clark won the election with 7357 votes, followed by Toni Biddle with 4408 and Marcus Lush with 4376.

The results also showed Barry Stewart kept his lead over Graham Lewis to secure the final seat on council.

Mr Clark said Cr had the experience to do the job well.

"Tom comes to Council with an extensive resume in corporate and directorship roles, he is known in the community for his management role at the local aluminium smelter and his work with Southland Regional Development Strategy (SoRDS).

"He comes with a no-nonsense reputation and has a drive to restore confidence and pride in the city."

Mr Clark was also set to amend the existing committee structure, in turn shifting decision-making power back to full council.

The existing governance structure was introduced in May 2020.

“A lot of council decision-making had been delegated to committees and with a new mayor and councillors it’s now time to take those decision-making powers back in order to best represent ratepayers.

"This new structure is designed to encourage more debate at Council meetings and to ensure key areas of interest to the community are best served," Mr Clark said.

As part of the new structure four new committees will be formed; Risk and Assurance, Finance and Projects, Community Wellbeing and Infrastructure, which would be chaired by independent consultant Bruce Robertson, Cr Grant Dermody, Cr Darren Ludlow and Cr Ian Pottinger, respectively.

Clark has also identified the importance of a single focus role “to ensure the delivery of a new-build museum within three years”.

“In light of that importance, I have appointed Councillor Nigel Skelt, the highest polling candidate, who would normally be considered for other governance leadership, to this critical role.

“It is acknowledgment of his abilities around the rebuild of the stadium after its collapse and his drive to resolve the Anderson House upgrade, which is now completed.”

In addition, Clark would also introduce a range of other portfolios for councillors.

Portfolios are commonly used on councils and aimed to enable more effective sector engagement between the council and the community.

The additional portfolios will be Housing, Southland Health, Leisure and Recreation, Youth Education and Employment, and Regional Development.

“These portfolios will be allocated to councillors who will have a greater focus on these important areas."

Mana whenua roles would be retained, but would not sit on full council, Mr Clark said.

"I have to also acknowledge our outgoing councillors Becs Amundsen, Marcus Lush, Lindsay Abbott and Graham Lewis. Their combined experience and perspective was an important part of our work around the table and I wish them all the best in the future."