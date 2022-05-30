Nobby Clark to contest mayoralty

Nobby Clark is to contest the Invercargill mayoralty in October. PHOTO: LUISA GIRAO

The Invercargill mayoralty race is heating up, with deputy mayor Nobby Clark throwing his hat into the ring.

Cr Clark is in his first term at the council and confirmed today he would stand for the mayoralty in October, but would not be seeking re-election as a councillor.

It's a surprise announcement, given during the past year Cr Clark has said he would not contest the election, citing stress and frustration with the progress of the council.

In March this year he resigned as deputy mayor, but days later withdrew this after being convinced by Invercargill mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt to stay on.

Cr Clark has been a vocal critic of the council through his role as the spokesman of the Invercargill Ratepayers Advocacy Group and was the most voted for councillor in the last election.

Others seeking to become mayor are fellow councillor Ian Pottinger, Southland District Mayor Gary Tong and Bluff community board member Noel Peterson.

Sir Tim would also seek another term.

