Nobby Clark stands down as deputy mayor

Nobby Clark. File photo: Luisa Girao

Invercargill councillor Nobby Clark has resigned as deputy mayor today, saying he wants to have more freedom to advocate for the city’s ratepayers.

Cr Clark is Invercargill mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt’s fourth deputy in the last five years - but he said his decision had nothing to do with Sir Tim.

Speaking to the Otago Daily Times today, Cr Clark explained the decision was not taken lightly, but it was something that had been on his mind in recent weeks.

His resignation from the role would take effect from next Friday, April 1.

“I struggled to juggle the deputy mayor role, which is a position of prominence or leadership, with my views - sometimes, in a minority position around council’s table.

“I struggle to do that leadership role when I have some issues advocating for ratepayers. I want to be free to focus on that for the next six months before the election.”

Cr Clark became the city's fourth deputy mayor in five years after his predecessor, Toni Biddle, stepped down in October 2020, citing the toxic culture around the council table.

In his first term at the council, Cr Clark became well known in the community for his vocal and loud style.

It included several heated debates at council meetings, an independent review which described him as "polarising" and a public fallout with Sir Tim.

However, Cr Clark said his decision to leave the role has nothing to do with Sir Tim.

“This has nothing to do with my relationship with the mayor.”

He said before handing his resignation to chief executive Clare Hadley, he had advised the mayor about his decision.

Cr Clark took this step as he believed he could better advocate on behalf of ratepayers for important issues facing the council.

They included a controversial recycling contract, the new museum, council’s expenditures in the last two and a-half years and the proposed 7.78% proposed rate increase.

“I think I can do more for ratepayers as a councillor than as a deputy mayor.

“I do realise by doing a submission about the rate increase and some issues around the museum, that I would be deemed compromised and then I wouldn’t be able to be at the debate or vote on the outcome.

“I know there is a risk but after thinking about it for several days now, I think I need to be a voice for ratepayers and to be free enough in the role of councillor to do that.”

During a council meeting yesterday, councillor Ian Pottinger raised concerns about elected members potentially “contaminating” the annual plan consultation process with their personal views.

His comments were made after Cr Clark told the Otago Daily Times early this week he believed his council should explore alternative ways to cope with its increasing costs rather than "unfairly" throwing the burden on to ratepayers in light of the proposed rates increase.

In the last year, he already had confirmed he would not stand again for council election and has admitted he thought about resigning several times.

“I’ve been pretty quiet on ratepayers advocacy issues but I just feel it is not appropriate for me to be quiet anymore so I’m gonna be a little bit more noisy around some issues.”

Sir Tim said the news had caught him by surprise.

"I did not see this coming.

"The problem seems to be frustrations with the current council, which I also shared."

Sir Tim said he did not know yet who would be appointed to the role of deputy.

"I will be making some phone calls over the weekend and hopefully in the beginning of next week, I will have some news."