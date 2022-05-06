Friday, 6 May 2022

Now is the time: Pottinger announces tilt at mayoralty

    By Luisa Girao
    A four-term Invercargill city councillor believes it is the right time for him to enter the race for the city’s mayoralty.

    This year’s local body election will be Cr Ian Pottinger’s first standing for the position, and he joins Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt, current Southland Mayor Gary Tong and Bluff Community Board member Noel Peterson as candidates for the top job.

    Cr Pottinger said he had contemplated standing for the position in the last election, but he had not felt the time was right.

    He believed his time had come after four terms as a councillor and his leadership of the infrastructure committee this term.

    "The mayoral role requires the combination of experience, knowledge and determination and these are attributes I will bring to the position."

    Regarding governance at the Invercargill City Council being in the spotlight after the Department of Internal Affairs raised concerns, he said he did not fear the challenges ahead.

    He had not spoken to Sir Tim about his candidature.

    "I’ve done my time as an apprenticeship ... I believe now is the time for me to step forward."

    A major issue for the city was rates increases and making them more affordable; Invercargill needed to grow its population, rather then reduce the level of service it provided.

    The election is in October.

