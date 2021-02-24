Wednesday, 24 February 2021

Updated 6.25 pm

One killed in crash near Milford

    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    Police have confirmed that one person has died after a truck left the road near Milford Sound today. 

    A police spokeswoman said they were notified of the crash on Lower Hollyford Rd at about 1pm. 

    "The sole occupant sadly died at the scene". 

    The crash occurred near the Te Anau Milford Highway (SH94). 

    The serious crash unit has been advised and an investigation into the circumstances of the crash is underway. 

    No other vehicles are thought to have been involved. 

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter