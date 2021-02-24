One killed in crash near Milford

Police have confirmed that one person has died after a truck left the road near Milford Sound today.

A police spokeswoman said they were notified of the crash on Lower Hollyford Rd at about 1pm.

"The sole occupant sadly died at the scene".

The crash occurred near the Te Anau Milford Highway (SH94).

The serious crash unit has been advised and an investigation into the circumstances of the crash is underway.

No other vehicles are thought to have been involved.