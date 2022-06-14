Opening of first stage of CBD development a month away

Invercargill Central project director Geoff Cotton shows the main foyer of the CBD development which will open on July 14. PHOTO: LUISA GIRAO

There is still a lot of work to do, but everything is tracking well for the opening of the new Invercargill centre city development, the project director says.

The first stage of the $165million Invercargill Central development will open on July 14 and yesterday the Otago Daily Times checked the progress of the work.

Project director Geoff Cotton said the anchor tenant Farmers, 300 car parks and eight other tenants would open their doors at this date.

They include Glassons, Amazon, Michael Hill, Pascoe Jewellery, Merchant 1948, Pagani, 2degrees and Mobile King.

Coffee Club, Just Cuts, Cotton On and EB Games would open two or three weeks later, he said.

"There are a lot of bits and pieces to do. It is always difficult to finish a project but with Covid things got even harder.

"But we worked hard and everything is taking shape and getting ready for the first opening."

He said the development would bring excitement to the community.

"Everything looks fantastic. I think the architecture will impress Invercargill."

He said the biggest difficulties during the project’s construction were illness and supply — more than 10,000 hours were lost because workers had to isolate because of Covid-19.

The opening dates of stages two and three were on track for November this year and February next year respectively.

"We are opening 40 to 45% of the tenancy plus Farmers in this first stage. In November, our aim is to be open 75% and then the rest by February. I can’t wait to see everything ready."

The project is a joint venture between O’Donnell CBD Ltd, the Invercargill City Council and the Provincial Growth Fund.

-- luisa.girao@odt.co.nz