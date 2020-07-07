Tuesday, 7 July 2020

PM shows gratitude to nurse

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson enjoys a cup of tea with nurse Jenny McGee, who is from Invercargill. Ms McGee enjoyed a reunion with her high-profile patient at Downing Street in London yesterday. PHOTO: BORIS JOHNSON/ TWITTER
    In a series of snaps released on Twitter British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is shown enjoying a cup of tea with intensive care nurse "Jenny from New Zealand" and Luis Pitarma from Portugal as the NHS marks 72 years of healthcare.

    "This evening I was honoured to host those who looked after me at St Thomas’ Hospital, at Downing Street, as we celebrate 72 years of our incredible NHS," Mr Johnson wrote.

    The pictures show Mr Johnson, Ms McGee and Mr Pitarma sharing a joke, while enjoying high tea in the PM’s backyard. They were also joined by doctors Nick Price and Nicholas Hart.

    Ms McGee and Mr Pitarma were singled out by the 55-year-old British leader after he was treated for Covid-19 in April this year. He credited them both with saving his life, recounting how they sat by his bed over a critical time.

    Mr Johnson said Ms McGee was one of the nurses integral to his recovery — after he spent three nights in intensive care, where he was given oxygen but was not on a ventilator.

    Ms McGee (35) has worked as an intensive care nurse for a decade. She later revealed how the pair talked about New Zealand and her home town of Invercargill.

