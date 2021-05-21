Postal voting closes today

Today is the last day to post votes for the ILT by-election, but there is still time to vote, deputy electoral officer Michael Morris says.

Votes can be dropped off in person at the ICC Civic Administration Building in Esk St, or at the Invercargill Public Library.

There is also an after-hours slot next to the main doors at the Civic Administration Building where votes can be delivered.

If voting papers had not arrived or were damaged, or if an Invercargill resident was on the unpublished roll, they could cast a special vote at the ICC building.

The five people contesting the by-election: Louise Evans, Reece McDonald, Jason McKenzie, John Pringle and Lindsay Thomas.

Voting closes at noon on Thursday, May 27.



