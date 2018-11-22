Pupils challenged as White Ribbon riders deliver anti-violence message

Fernworth Primary School pupils get involved in activities during the White Ribbon Ride's stopover in Invercargill. Photo: Ben Waterworth

Children were taught a lesson of ''respect'' yesterday as the South Island White Ribbon Ride made its way to Invercargill.

The ride is held annually to help tackle the issue of domestic violence.

White Ribbon ambassador Blair McKenzie said it was important to educate children from a young age.

''We're setting out to achieve an awareness. We want our people to talk about this issue ... It's also a campaign of hope that it's possible to change.''

Mr McKenzie said the programme had helped him in changing his life and stepping away from a history of domestic violence.

''The White Ribbon campaign, for me, has been a grounding influence and it's been a focus for me to be able to take ownership of what I had become.''

Fourteen permanent riders are taking part in this year's ride - others join them on the road. The ride is in its seventh year.

Pupils at Fernworth Primary School were given a variety of presentations addressing the issue of domestic violence and educating them on how to handle it.

Support crew member Dave Ellena said that the presentations were challenging for children but important.

''It's very hard to bring the anti-violence message to young kids and that's why they push the respect message at the end.''

The ride will continue back up north and will conclude in Nelson on Sunday.

