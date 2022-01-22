Saturday, 22 January 2022

Raft of offending leads to jail

    By Karen Pasco
    Prison was the only option for a man caught driving while disqualified at least eight times in under a month, a judge has said.

    Nicol Jayden McMurdo (27), of Invercargill, appeared before Judge Jim Large in the Invercargill District Court on Thursday for sentencing on a total of 19 charges including driving while disqualified, theft, reckless driving, assaulting police, failing to stop and escaping police custody.

    The offending, which he had plead guilty to, happened between June and July last year.

    While McMurdo had previously had a limited criminal history, that could not be said now, Judge Large said.

    A cultural report revealed McMurdo had addiction issues.

    He had received diagnoses including ADHD, dyslexia and oppositional defiant disorder.

    While it was unfortunate he had those disorders, he needed to deal with them, the judge said.

    "At some point you’ve got to comply or society isn’t going to function as a whole."

    He jailed McMurdo for 22 months, disqualified him from driving for one year and one day and ordered him to pay $382.95 reparation.

