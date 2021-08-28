Record after-tax profit of $10.71m for South Port

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The port company yesterday released its 2021 full-year result to the market showing its profit increased 13.6% on the $9.43 million recorded in 2020.
Its operating revenue for the year was $47.33 million, up $44.61 million in FY20.
The result was ‘‘extremely pleasing’’ in a sector that continues to face ongoing challenges presented by Covid-19, South Port chairman Rex Chapman said.
The total cargo increased 5.5% to 3,450,000 tonnes for the year.
The NZX-listed port will be paying a full-year dividend of 27c per share, a 4% increase on last year.
Bulk cargo volumes improved by 5.9% while container numbers increased by 13.3%.
The two major influencing factors on bulk cargo were a 54% increase in logs to 730,000 tonnes and a 19% increase in woodchips handled through the Bluff port. Those increases came after lower cargo volumes being exported through the port after last year’s lockdown.
Dairy volumes increased 33% through the port due to the construction of Open Country Dairy’s third dryer at Awarua.
All of the port’s front-line staff staff had now been vaccinated, Mr Chapman said.
“Although the Covid event related to the container vessel Mattina in mid-July has caused some disruption to the port, we are very proud of the way the team handled the situation,’’ he said.
The port will soon take delivery of a new $10million , 65-tonne bollard pull Azimuth Tractor Drive tug, from Damen Song Shipyard in Vietnam.
South Port has estimated that earnings in FY22 are likely to remain consistent with FY21’s reported results.