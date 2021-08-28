Record after-tax profit of $10.71m for South Port

PHOTO: ODT FILES

South Port has achieved a record after-tax profit of $10.71 million for the year ending June 30, 2021.

The port company yesterday released its 2021 full-year result to the market showing its profit increased 13.6% on the $9.43 million recorded in 2020.

Its operating revenue for the year was $47.33 million, up $44.61 million in FY20.

The result was ‘‘extremely pleasing’’ in a sector that continues to face ongoing challenges presented by Covid-19, South Port chairman Rex Chapman said.

The total cargo increased 5.5% to 3,450,000 tonnes for the year.

The NZX-listed port will be paying a full-year dividend of 27c per share, a 4% increase on last year.

Bulk cargo volumes improved by 5.9% while container numbers increased by 13.3%.

The two major influencing factors on bulk cargo were a 54% increase in logs to 730,000 tonnes and a 19% increase in woodchips handled through the Bluff port. Those increases came after lower cargo volumes being exported through the port after last year’s lockdown.

Dairy volumes increased 33% through the port due to the construction of Open Country Dairy’s third dryer at Awarua.

All of the port’s front-line staff staff had now been vaccinated, Mr Chapman said.

“Although the Covid event related to the container vessel Mattina in mid-July has caused some disruption to the port, we are very proud of the way the team handled the situation,’’ he said.

The port will soon take delivery of a new $10million , 65-tonne bollard pull Azimuth Tractor Drive tug, from Damen Song Shipyard in Vietnam.

South Port has estimated that earnings in FY22 are likely to remain consistent with FY21’s reported results.

riley.kennedy@odt.co.nz