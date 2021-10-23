SDC records $1.1m surplus

The Southland District Council ended the last financial year in a much better position than expected, a report stated.

Council staff had forecast a $4.9million operating deficit for the 2020-21 financial year — instead it recorded a $1.1million operating surplus.

An unaudited draft annual report was presented to councillors during a finance and assurance committee meeting yesterday.

Group manager democracy and community Fran Mikulicic highlighted the main points of the document.

The council received $7.9million more in revenue than budgeted due to various streams of additional funding.

It included $2.4million from NZ Transport Agency subsidies, primarily in relation to the lower Hollyford road emergency works as a result of flooding, $2.7million from Around the Mountain Cycle Trail projects, $1.3million from forestry revaluation and $500,000 from Three Waters.

‘‘When we developed the budget for 2021 we were unaware of this whole Covid issue — and what was going to happen — and the additional Government’s funding that came on board to help with the stimulus across the nation,’’ she said.

Chairman Bruce Robertson said the report was exciting, while chief financial officer Anne Robson said it would be even more thrilling if the document was ready to be officially endorsed.

The draft annual report and summary document will be finalised and provided to Audit NZ to be audited.

The final draft will be presented to the council on December 17.