Saturday, 23 October 2021

SDC records $1.1m surplus

    By Luisa Girao
    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    The Southland District Council ended the last financial year in a much better position than expected, a report stated.

    Council staff had forecast a $4.9million operating deficit for the 2020-21 financial year — instead it recorded a $1.1million operating surplus.

    An unaudited draft annual report was presented to councillors during a finance and assurance committee meeting yesterday.

    Group manager democracy and community Fran Mikulicic highlighted the main points of the document.

    The council received $7.9million more in revenue than budgeted due to various streams of additional funding.

    It included $2.4million from NZ Transport Agency subsidies, primarily in relation to the lower Hollyford road emergency works as a result of flooding, $2.7million from Around the Mountain Cycle Trail projects, $1.3million from forestry revaluation and $500,000 from Three Waters.

    ‘‘When we developed the budget for 2021 we were unaware of this whole Covid issue — and what was going to happen — and the additional Government’s funding that came on board to help with the stimulus across the nation,’’ she said.

    Chairman Bruce Robertson said the report was exciting, while chief financial officer Anne Robson said it would be even more thrilling if the document was ready to be officially endorsed.

    The draft annual report and summary document will be finalised and provided to Audit NZ to be audited.

    The final draft will be presented to the council on December 17.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-under-8.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter