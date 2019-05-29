SDHB launches review into roadside birth

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Organisation chief executive Chris Fleming told an SDHB commissioners meeting this morning that all parties disputing the level of maternity services in the Northern Southland town needed to get beyond "`he said,she said" arguments,and he hoped an independent review would provide clarity.
Lumsden locals have been up in arms since the SDHB's region-wide review of maternity services recommended the Lumsden birthing centre become a maternal and child hub.
Parliament's health select committee is today expected to decide what action to take in response to Clutha Southland MP Hamish Walker's petition calling for Lumsden Maternity Centre to be saved.