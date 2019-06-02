Search suspended after body found in lake

Lake Hauroko.

The search for two missing boaties on Southland's Lake Hauroko has been suspended for the night after a body was found.

The search began after police were informed late on Friday that a boat and two people were missing on Lake Hauroko, the country's deepest lake.

Police said a search was begun with a local operator on Saturday and a body was found about midday near Teal Bay at the southern end of the lake.

The search for the boat and the remaining missing person continued today with a helicopter and jet boat.

A police spokeswoman said the search had now been suspended for the night, but police would reassess in the morning, depending on the conditions.