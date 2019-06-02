Search suspended after body found in lake

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The search for two missing boaties on Southland's Lake Hauroko has been suspended for the night after a body was found.
The search began after police were informed late on Friday that a boat and two people were missing on Lake Hauroko, the country's deepest lake.
Police said a search was begun with a local operator on Saturday and a body was found about midday near Teal Bay at the southern end of the lake.
The search for the boat and the remaining missing person continued today with a helicopter and jet boat.
A police spokeswoman said the search had now been suspended for the night, but police would reassess in the morning, depending on the conditions.