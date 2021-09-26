Serious crash near Mossburn

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Two people have been injured, one seriously in a crash near Mossburn in Southland.
Emergency services were notified of the crash on Mossburn Five Rivers Rd (SH97) just before 5pm Sunday.A police spokesman said initial indications were that one person was seriously injured in the single-vehicle crash.
A second occupant sustained moderate injuries.
Motorists were asked to avoid the area as delays would be likely.