One person is in a serious condition following a workplace accident in Invercargill.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said two appliances responded to reports of a man who caught his arm in a piece of machinery in Otepuni Ave about 1pm.

A St Johns spokeswoman said one ambulance was on the scene about 1.15pm.

They transported one person in a serious condition to Southland Hospital.

