Shadbolt in hospital for 'respite care'

Sir Tim Shadbolt is the country's longest serving mayor. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY (file)

Sir Tim Shadbolt has reportedly been admitted to an Invercargill hospital.

The Southland Tribune is reporting that Sir Tim (76), a long-time former mayor of Invercargill, has been admitted to Calvary Hospital, though his partner Asha Dutt said it was only for “short respite care”.

In an email to the digital newsletter, she said Sir Tim is in Calvary for short respite care following a recent hospital stay.

"He is only receiving care there for a few days," she said.

"Tim is otherwise well and dictating book anecdotes while he has some downtime.”

Calvary Hospital offers rest home and geriatric aged care in a 67-bed facility.

Sir Tim is New Zealand's longest-serving mayor (24 years) and unsuccessfully ran for re-election in Invercargill in 2022.

He served two terms as Waitemata's mayor - from 1983 to 1989 - before starting his career as mayor of Invercargill in 1993.

He was not re-elected after his first term, but won the mayoralty back in 1998 until Nobby Clark was voted in last year.

Earlier this month, a tribute book celebrating his life and legacy was presented to him during a ceremony at Waverley Park School.

Sir Tim did not speak publicly at the event, though Asha Dutt addressed the ceremony on his behalf.

Speaking to the Otago Daily Times, Sir Tim said he was very moved.

"I’ve never really had a tribute - I’ve had columns and leaflets, I’ve had co-operative projects but I’ve never had a [tribute] - and I wasn’t sure what I was getting myself in for.

"But the quality and style of the tribute is well worth the effort."

- Staff reporter