Smoke from turf fire seen throughout city

A fire could be seen from far and wide in Invercargill yesterday.

The fire at Turnbull Thomson Park poured smoke into the sky in the southern city.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Simon Lyford said emergency services received multiple calls at 10.58am reporting black smoke in the area.

Emergency services were at the scene of a fire at Turnbull Thomson Park, which has been pouring smoke into the sky in Invercargill. Witnesses at the scene said the source of the fire was a stack of rolled hockey turf. PHOTO: BEN TOMSETT

Initially, two appliances from Invercargill fire station attended the scene.

"On arrival, they found a well-involved fire which was threatening some neighbouring structures so they triggered a second alarm," he said.

Two more appliances — one from Invercargill and one from Kingswell — were sent to the scene.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire in a 20sq m area with hoses and foam, Mr Lyford said.

Parts of Islington and Tay Sts were blocked while the work was undergone by firefighters, he said.

There was no report of people in the area at the time of the fire, he said.

A witness at the scene said they believed the source of the fire was stored hockey turf, lying on the ground.

Mr Lyford said firefighters were still at the scene at 2.30pm, working in rotating shifts while wearing breathing apparatuses — though there was no risk of the fire spreading.

"They can only do so many wearings before they need to take a rest, so they’re just rotating crews through the scene."

