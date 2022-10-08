Saturday, 8 October 2022

Updated 5.05 pm

Southland district mayoralty a three horse race

    Gary Tong is locked in a tight race for Southland district mayoralty. PHOTO: ODT FILES
    The three frontrunners for the Southland mayoralty are neck and neck within thirty votes of each other.

    With approximately 90% of the votes counted, the race is currently too close to call.

    Bucking the seemingly nationwide trend of landslide ousting's of incumbent mayors, Mayor Gary Tong leads by just 21 votes from Geoffrey Young, with Rob Scott a close third a further six votes back.

    "I was expecting it to be a close race, but  I must say I'm wearing out the soles of my shoes by pacing up and down," said Cr Scott.

    At home with friends and supporters, he said he was happy to be back on council and there was nothing he would have done differently during his campaign.

    "So it's kind of up to up to the way the cookies crumble now, and I'm happy with whichever way it goes."

    Former Federated Farmers President Geofery Young said he always thought it would be a close race between the current three as the number of candidates had split the vote, he said.

    "I'd like to be a lot further ahead of the pack, but I believe there could be still up to 1000 votes to count by the look of it, so they could change quite significantly."

    "A lot of farmers, they've put the votes and at the last minute, we'll just have to wait and see."

    Mayor Tong declined to comment until the results were finalised tomorrow, though he was impressed at the proximity of the votes.

    Southland District Council governance legal manager Robyn Rout said the progress result did not include some special votes and votes returned today that are still in transit to the processing centre, meaning the outcome of elections may change once all votes have been counted.

    “It’s been great to see the large number of people putting their names forward, meaning elections were required in  most cases. We’re pleased, too, that the voter turnout is higher than for the previous election,” she said.

    Preliminary results are expected to be announced on Sunday morning.

    Mayor

    TONG, Gary 2,244
    YOUNG, Geoffrey 2,223
    SCOTT, Rob 2,217
    PICKETT, Kirsty (We're better together), 1,528
    BYARS, Don, 584
    BAKER, Wendy Joy (Independent), 198
    INFORMAL, 19
    BLANK VOTING PAPERS, 95

    Mararoa Waimea Ward (3 vacancies)

    SCOTT, Rob, 1,819
    GREANEY, Sarah, 1,700
    WILSON, Matt (Independent), 779
    O'BRIEN, Tom, 545
    CHERNISHOV, Stevey, 241

    Waiau Aparima Ward (3 vacancies)

    CHAMBERLAIN, Derek John 1,212

    BYARS, Don. 785

    BOPARAI, Jaspreet, 749

    MCCALL, Robin Independent, 688

    WEUSTEN, Michael John, 664

    HOLIDAY, Troy Independent, 463

    MARNANE, Gemma, 328

    WALKER, Tammy, 153

    LAWRENCE, Gene, 145

     

    Oreti Ward (3 vacancies)

    RUDDENKLAU, Margie, 1,676

    MENZIES, Christine, 1,521

    FRAZER, Darren, 1,473

    ALLAN, Katie Independent, 1,056

    BAKER, Wendy Joy, 256


    Stewart Island/Rakiura Ward (1 vacancy)

    SPRAGGON, Jon, 98

    JOY, Aaron, 56

    HERZHOFF, Ulrike, 50

     

    Wallace Takitimu Community Board (6 vacancies)

    PHILPOTT, Tony, 596

    MABONGA, Edwin, 560

    LAWRY, Colin, 509

    MASON, Bridget, 422

    WILSON, Lester, 347

    WILSON, Gretchen, 335

    MARNANE, Gemma , 191

    BLACKBURN, Eddie, 183
     

    Oraka Aparima Community Board (6 vacancies)

    LINSCOTT, Neil, 592
    WELCH, Eve, 459
    WEUSTEN, Michael John, 454
    BUCHANAN, Alby, 443
    HOLIDAY, Troy, 409
    GOULD, Emma Faye, 314
    RIDDELL, Josh, 220
    WALKER, Tammy, 170
    MANE-CHAPMAN, Raukura 166


    Waihopai Toetoe Community Board (7 vacancies)

    MCINTYRE, John 916
    YORKE, Pamela 905

    BUTTERS, Emily 869

    STEVENSON, George 788

    FODIE, Denise, 772

    STRAITH, Andrea, 745

    MCCABE, Fiona, 630
    STANLEY, Annabelle, 565
    SHEPHERD, Melanie, 522
    LEITH, Judy, 475
    SLOANE, Pat, 299
    KNOTT, Donna, 144


    Fiordland Community Board (6 vacancies)

    * GREANEY, Sarah (Withdrawn), 942
    HOLMES, Diane, 866
    ROBERTSON, Nick, 740
    BURGESS, Julie, 661
    HUNTER, Marilyn, 587
    NORRIS, Kate, 559
    THOMAS, Luke, 545
    DRYSDALE, Dianne (Curlz), 536
    MCFARLANE, Don, 529
    BRUCE, John, 456
    TODD, Alan, 363
    (* Progress result only - Withdrawn as potentially elected at ward)


    Tuatapere Te Waewae Community Board (6 vacancies)

    DE VRIES, Blayne, 397
    HORRELL, Anne Cherrie, 368
    MCKENZIE, Paula, 258

    EDGERTON, Wayne, 247

    PARRIS, Marilyn, 226

    SANFORD, Jo, 222

    MCCRACKEN, Coke, 215

    PAHL, Nathalie, 207

    * BOPARAI, Jaspreet (Withdrawn),184

    REILLY, Alan, 131

    GARTHWAITE, James, 126

    CARR, Heather Margaret, 99

    STEELE, Glenys Mary, 96

    BOGERS, Chris, 79

    BACKHOUSE, Ian, 34

    (* Progress result only - Withdrawn as potentially elected at ward)

    Oreti Community Board

    Hokonui Community Subdivision (1 vacancy)

    SMITH, Colin, 171
    CHRYSTALL, Janine 105


    Midlands Community Subdivision (4 vacancies)

    HERUD, Chris Independent 980
    ALLAN, Katie Independent 938
    DOBSON, Philip 866
    DIACK, Dave Independent 635
    HAWKINS, Hannah Independent 615
    BUTLER, Daniel Independent 299
     

    Other election results

    No election required – all candidates elected:
    Waihopai Toetoe Ward (2 Vacancies)

    DUFFY, Paul
    KEAST, Julie Ann Independent)
    Northern Community Board Parawa Fairlight Community Subdivision (1 vacancy)
    NAYLOR, Pamela Ngaire
    Northern Community Board West Dome Community (2 vacancies)
    HELLEWELL, Lance David
    TAYLOR, Irene Sonya (known as Sonya)
    Oreti Community Board Makarewa Community (2 vacancies)
    KENNEDY, Tracy Ruth
    MAW, Karen

    Byelection required (insufficient number of candidates):

    Stewart Island/Rakiura Community Board (6 vacancies)

    CONNER, Aaron Russell
    HERZHOFF, Rakiura Hans Karl
    JOY, Aaron Mark (Independent)
    MEADS, Daniel Raymond
    * SPRAGGON, Jon Ross (withdrawn)
    (* Progress result only - Withdrawn as potentially elected at ward)

    Ardlussa Community Board (6 vacancies)

    CLARKSON, Richard Mark
    DICKSON, Raymond Michael
    DILLON, Christopher John
    HORRELL, Clarke Maxwell
    KELSO, Hilary Claire


    Northern Community Board Mid Dome Community (3 vacancies)

    SMITH, Carolyn Mary
    TITHER, Gregory John

    The voter return was 43.81%, being 9,216 votes, excluding votes in transit to the processing centre and special votes.

     - Ben Tomsett

     

