Southland district mayoralty a three horse race

With approximately 90% of the votes counted, the race is currently too close to call.
Bucking the seemingly nationwide trend of landslide ousting's of incumbent mayors, Mayor Gary Tong leads by just 21 votes from Geoffrey Young, with Rob Scott a close third a further six votes back.
"I was expecting it to be a close race, but I must say I'm wearing out the soles of my shoes by pacing up and down," said Cr Scott.
At home with friends and supporters, he said he was happy to be back on council and there was nothing he would have done differently during his campaign.
"So it's kind of up to up to the way the cookies crumble now, and I'm happy with whichever way it goes."
Former Federated Farmers President Geofery Young said he always thought it would be a close race between the current three as the number of candidates had split the vote, he said.
"I'd like to be a lot further ahead of the pack, but I believe there could be still up to 1000 votes to count by the look of it, so they could change quite significantly."
"A lot of farmers, they've put the votes and at the last minute, we'll just have to wait and see."
Mayor Tong declined to comment until the results were finalised tomorrow, though he was impressed at the proximity of the votes.
Southland District Council governance legal manager Robyn Rout said the progress result did not include some special votes and votes returned today that are still in transit to the processing centre, meaning the outcome of elections may change once all votes have been counted.
“It’s been great to see the large number of people putting their names forward, meaning elections were required in most cases. We’re pleased, too, that the voter turnout is higher than for the previous election,” she said.
Preliminary results are expected to be announced on Sunday morning.
Mayor
TONG, Gary 2,244
YOUNG, Geoffrey 2,223
SCOTT, Rob 2,217
PICKETT, Kirsty (We're better together), 1,528
BYARS, Don, 584
BAKER, Wendy Joy (Independent), 198
INFORMAL, 19
BLANK VOTING PAPERS, 95
Mararoa Waimea Ward (3 vacancies)
SCOTT, Rob, 1,819
GREANEY, Sarah, 1,700
WILSON, Matt (Independent), 779
O'BRIEN, Tom, 545
CHERNISHOV, Stevey, 241
Waiau Aparima Ward (3 vacancies)
CHAMBERLAIN, Derek John 1,212
BYARS, Don. 785
BOPARAI, Jaspreet, 749
MCCALL, Robin Independent, 688
WEUSTEN, Michael John, 664
HOLIDAY, Troy Independent, 463
MARNANE, Gemma, 328
WALKER, Tammy, 153
LAWRENCE, Gene, 145
Oreti Ward (3 vacancies)
RUDDENKLAU, Margie, 1,676
MENZIES, Christine, 1,521
FRAZER, Darren, 1,473
ALLAN, Katie Independent, 1,056
BAKER, Wendy Joy, 256
Stewart Island/Rakiura Ward (1 vacancy)
SPRAGGON, Jon, 98
JOY, Aaron, 56
HERZHOFF, Ulrike, 50
Wallace Takitimu Community Board (6 vacancies)
PHILPOTT, Tony, 596
MABONGA, Edwin, 560
LAWRY, Colin, 509
MASON, Bridget, 422
WILSON, Lester, 347
WILSON, Gretchen, 335
MARNANE, Gemma , 191
BLACKBURN, Eddie, 183
Oraka Aparima Community Board (6 vacancies)
LINSCOTT, Neil, 592
WELCH, Eve, 459
WEUSTEN, Michael John, 454
BUCHANAN, Alby, 443
HOLIDAY, Troy, 409
GOULD, Emma Faye, 314
RIDDELL, Josh, 220
WALKER, Tammy, 170
MANE-CHAPMAN, Raukura 166
Waihopai Toetoe Community Board (7 vacancies)
MCINTYRE, John 916
YORKE, Pamela 905
BUTTERS, Emily 869
STEVENSON, George 788
FODIE, Denise, 772
STRAITH, Andrea, 745
MCCABE, Fiona, 630
STANLEY, Annabelle, 565
SHEPHERD, Melanie, 522
LEITH, Judy, 475
SLOANE, Pat, 299
KNOTT, Donna, 144
Fiordland Community Board (6 vacancies)
* GREANEY, Sarah (Withdrawn), 942
HOLMES, Diane, 866
ROBERTSON, Nick, 740
BURGESS, Julie, 661
HUNTER, Marilyn, 587
NORRIS, Kate, 559
THOMAS, Luke, 545
DRYSDALE, Dianne (Curlz), 536
MCFARLANE, Don, 529
BRUCE, John, 456
TODD, Alan, 363
(* Progress result only - Withdrawn as potentially elected at ward)
Tuatapere Te Waewae Community Board (6 vacancies)
DE VRIES, Blayne, 397
HORRELL, Anne Cherrie, 368
MCKENZIE, Paula, 258
EDGERTON, Wayne, 247
PARRIS, Marilyn, 226
SANFORD, Jo, 222
MCCRACKEN, Coke, 215
PAHL, Nathalie, 207
* BOPARAI, Jaspreet (Withdrawn),184
REILLY, Alan, 131
GARTHWAITE, James, 126
CARR, Heather Margaret, 99
STEELE, Glenys Mary, 96
BOGERS, Chris, 79
BACKHOUSE, Ian, 34
(* Progress result only - Withdrawn as potentially elected at ward)
Oreti Community Board
Hokonui Community Subdivision (1 vacancy)
SMITH, Colin, 171
CHRYSTALL, Janine 105
Midlands Community Subdivision (4 vacancies)
HERUD, Chris Independent 980
ALLAN, Katie Independent 938
DOBSON, Philip 866
DIACK, Dave Independent 635
HAWKINS, Hannah Independent 615
BUTLER, Daniel Independent 299
Other election results
No election required – all candidates elected:
Waihopai Toetoe Ward (2 Vacancies)
DUFFY, Paul
KEAST, Julie Ann Independent)
Northern Community Board Parawa Fairlight Community Subdivision (1 vacancy)
NAYLOR, Pamela Ngaire
Northern Community Board West Dome Community (2 vacancies)
HELLEWELL, Lance David
TAYLOR, Irene Sonya (known as Sonya)
Oreti Community Board Makarewa Community (2 vacancies)
KENNEDY, Tracy Ruth
MAW, Karen
Byelection required (insufficient number of candidates):
Stewart Island/Rakiura Community Board (6 vacancies)
CONNER, Aaron Russell
HERZHOFF, Rakiura Hans Karl
JOY, Aaron Mark (Independent)
MEADS, Daniel Raymond
* SPRAGGON, Jon Ross (withdrawn)
(* Progress result only - Withdrawn as potentially elected at ward)
Ardlussa Community Board (6 vacancies)
CLARKSON, Richard Mark
DICKSON, Raymond Michael
DILLON, Christopher John
HORRELL, Clarke Maxwell
KELSO, Hilary Claire
Northern Community Board Mid Dome Community (3 vacancies)
SMITH, Carolyn Mary
TITHER, Gregory John
The voter return was 43.81%, being 9,216 votes, excluding votes in transit to the processing centre and special votes.
- Ben Tomsett