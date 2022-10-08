Southland district mayoralty a three horse race

Gary Tong is locked in a tight race for Southland district mayoralty. PHOTO: ODT FILES

The three frontrunners for the Southland mayoralty are neck and neck within thirty votes of each other.

With approximately 90% of the votes counted, the race is currently too close to call.

Bucking the seemingly nationwide trend of landslide ousting's of incumbent mayors, Mayor Gary Tong leads by just 21 votes from Geoffrey Young, with Rob Scott a close third a further six votes back.

"I was expecting it to be a close race, but I must say I'm wearing out the soles of my shoes by pacing up and down," said Cr Scott.

At home with friends and supporters, he said he was happy to be back on council and there was nothing he would have done differently during his campaign.

"So it's kind of up to up to the way the cookies crumble now, and I'm happy with whichever way it goes."

Former Federated Farmers President Geofery Young said he always thought it would be a close race between the current three as the number of candidates had split the vote, he said.

"I'd like to be a lot further ahead of the pack, but I believe there could be still up to 1000 votes to count by the look of it, so they could change quite significantly."

"A lot of farmers, they've put the votes and at the last minute, we'll just have to wait and see."

Mayor Tong declined to comment until the results were finalised tomorrow, though he was impressed at the proximity of the votes.

Southland District Council governance legal manager Robyn Rout said the progress result did not include some special votes and votes returned today that are still in transit to the processing centre, meaning the outcome of elections may change once all votes have been counted.

“It’s been great to see the large number of people putting their names forward, meaning elections were required in most cases. We’re pleased, too, that the voter turnout is higher than for the previous election,” she said.

Preliminary results are expected to be announced on Sunday morning.

Mayor

TONG, Gary 2,244

YOUNG, Geoffrey 2,223

SCOTT, Rob 2,217

PICKETT, Kirsty (We're better together), 1,528

BYARS, Don, 584

BAKER, Wendy Joy (Independent), 198

INFORMAL, 19

BLANK VOTING PAPERS, 95

Mararoa Waimea Ward (3 vacancies)

SCOTT, Rob, 1,819

GREANEY, Sarah, 1,700

WILSON, Matt (Independent), 779

O'BRIEN, Tom, 545

CHERNISHOV, Stevey, 241

Waiau Aparima Ward (3 vacancies)

CHAMBERLAIN, Derek John 1,212

BYARS, Don. 785

BOPARAI, Jaspreet, 749

MCCALL, Robin Independent, 688

WEUSTEN, Michael John, 664

HOLIDAY, Troy Independent, 463

MARNANE, Gemma, 328

WALKER, Tammy, 153

LAWRENCE, Gene, 145

Oreti Ward (3 vacancies)

RUDDENKLAU, Margie, 1,676

MENZIES, Christine, 1,521

FRAZER, Darren, 1,473

ALLAN, Katie Independent, 1,056

BAKER, Wendy Joy, 256



Stewart Island/Rakiura Ward (1 vacancy)

SPRAGGON, Jon, 98

JOY, Aaron, 56

HERZHOFF, Ulrike, 50

Wallace Takitimu Community Board (6 vacancies)

PHILPOTT, Tony, 596

MABONGA, Edwin, 560

LAWRY, Colin, 509

MASON, Bridget, 422

WILSON, Lester, 347

WILSON, Gretchen, 335

MARNANE, Gemma , 191

BLACKBURN, Eddie, 183



Oraka Aparima Community Board (6 vacancies)

LINSCOTT, Neil, 592

WELCH, Eve, 459

WEUSTEN, Michael John, 454

BUCHANAN, Alby, 443

HOLIDAY, Troy, 409

GOULD, Emma Faye, 314

RIDDELL, Josh, 220

WALKER, Tammy, 170

MANE-CHAPMAN, Raukura 166



Waihopai Toetoe Community Board (7 vacancies)

MCINTYRE, John 916

YORKE, Pamela 905

BUTTERS, Emily 869

STEVENSON, George 788

FODIE, Denise, 772

STRAITH, Andrea, 745

MCCABE, Fiona, 630

STANLEY, Annabelle, 565

SHEPHERD, Melanie, 522

LEITH, Judy, 475

SLOANE, Pat, 299

KNOTT, Donna, 144



Fiordland Community Board (6 vacancies)

* GREANEY, Sarah (Withdrawn), 942

HOLMES, Diane, 866

ROBERTSON, Nick, 740

BURGESS, Julie, 661

HUNTER, Marilyn, 587

NORRIS, Kate, 559

THOMAS, Luke, 545

DRYSDALE, Dianne (Curlz), 536

MCFARLANE, Don, 529

BRUCE, John, 456

TODD, Alan, 363

(* Progress result only - Withdrawn as potentially elected at ward)



Tuatapere Te Waewae Community Board (6 vacancies)

DE VRIES, Blayne, 397

HORRELL, Anne Cherrie, 368

MCKENZIE, Paula, 258

EDGERTON, Wayne, 247

PARRIS, Marilyn, 226

SANFORD, Jo, 222

MCCRACKEN, Coke, 215

PAHL, Nathalie, 207

* BOPARAI, Jaspreet (Withdrawn),184

REILLY, Alan, 131

GARTHWAITE, James, 126

CARR, Heather Margaret, 99

STEELE, Glenys Mary, 96

BOGERS, Chris, 79

BACKHOUSE, Ian, 34

(* Progress result only - Withdrawn as potentially elected at ward)

Oreti Community Board

Hokonui Community Subdivision (1 vacancy)

SMITH, Colin, 171

CHRYSTALL, Janine 105



Midlands Community Subdivision (4 vacancies)

HERUD, Chris Independent 980

ALLAN, Katie Independent 938

DOBSON, Philip 866

DIACK, Dave Independent 635

HAWKINS, Hannah Independent 615

BUTLER, Daniel Independent 299



Other election results

No election required – all candidates elected:

Waihopai Toetoe Ward (2 Vacancies)

DUFFY, Paul

KEAST, Julie Ann Independent)

Northern Community Board Parawa Fairlight Community Subdivision (1 vacancy)

NAYLOR, Pamela Ngaire

Northern Community Board West Dome Community (2 vacancies)

HELLEWELL, Lance David

TAYLOR, Irene Sonya (known as Sonya)

Oreti Community Board Makarewa Community (2 vacancies)

KENNEDY, Tracy Ruth

MAW, Karen

Byelection required (insufficient number of candidates):

Stewart Island/Rakiura Community Board (6 vacancies)

CONNER, Aaron Russell

HERZHOFF, Rakiura Hans Karl

JOY, Aaron Mark (Independent)

MEADS, Daniel Raymond

* SPRAGGON, Jon Ross (withdrawn)

(* Progress result only - Withdrawn as potentially elected at ward)

Ardlussa Community Board (6 vacancies)

CLARKSON, Richard Mark

DICKSON, Raymond Michael

DILLON, Christopher John

HORRELL, Clarke Maxwell

KELSO, Hilary Claire



Northern Community Board Mid Dome Community (3 vacancies)

SMITH, Carolyn Mary

TITHER, Gregory John

The voter return was 43.81%, being 9,216 votes, excluding votes in transit to the processing centre and special votes.

- Ben Tomsett