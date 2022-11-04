Southland flooding closes roads

Heavy rain in parts of Southland has led to closed roads in some areas.

Rain had led to the swelling of rivers and waterways such as the Mataura and Oreti rivers.

Some stopbanks in the region were in a vulnerable state so caution was being urged.

Woolwich Street, Gore, affected by floodwaters this morning. Photo: Gore District Council

The Gore District Council said in an update this morning, River Road between Heaps Road and SH93 (Old Coach Road) was closed because of swollen waterways.

Woolwich Street in Gore, from Huron Street to Boundary Road was also closed.

MacGibbon Road between SH1 and Millane Road and River Road between Ontario Street and Diamond Peak Road, were open but caution was urged because of the water lying on the roads.