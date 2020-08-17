Sprouts out in the garden

PHOTO: LUISA GIRAO

Two Invercargill pupils have got their hands dirty in an effort to help revamp the community garden.

Brooke (8) and Jack (6) Casey were part of the working bee at North Road’s Best Start at the weekend.

Brooke said she really enjoyed gardening.

"The best [feeling] is when you pull a big weed out. It is fun."

Her mother and the childcare’s general manager Gemma Casey said the event was made possible by a grant from a local supermarket [Countdown].

She said it was a great news for the community.

"We are revamping our garden so the community can start growing food to eat more healthily."