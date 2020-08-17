Monday, 17 August 2020

Sprouts out in the garden

    By Luisa Girao
    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    PHOTO: LUISA GIRAO
    PHOTO: LUISA GIRAO
    Two Invercargill pupils have got their hands dirty in an effort to help revamp the community garden.

    Brooke (8) and Jack (6) Casey were part of the working bee at North Road’s Best Start at the weekend.

    Brooke said she really enjoyed gardening.

    "The best [feeling] is when you pull a big weed out. It is fun."

    Her mother and the childcare’s general manager Gemma Casey said the event was made possible by a grant from a local supermarket [Countdown].

    She said it was a great news for the community.

    "We are revamping our garden so the community can start growing food to eat more healthily."

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter