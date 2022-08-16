Stadium chairman honoured

Alan Dennis and the ILT Stadium Southland stand named after him yesterday. PHOTO: LUISA GIRAO

The support and contribution of Alan Dennis to the Invercargill community will be forever treasured and valued at the ILT Stadium Southland.

The incumbent ILT chairman, who will step down from the role after more than 20 years of service after this year’s elections, was honoured by fellow board members yesterday at a surprise ceremony at the venue.

In an unveiling, the ILT stand at the stadium in Invercargill became the Alan Dennis Stand.

His name was also given to the stadium’s sweeper which would now be called "Big Al".

Mr Dennis could not hold back tears when he found out about the honour.

He was taken to the stadium with the excuse of being needed for a photo shoot but could never imagine he would be the centre of the celebration, he said.

"I am obviously shocked but also very honoured to be part of it because together we played a role in what is considered one of the top multi flexible facilities in Australasia. It has been an honour to be involved with it for 20-and-something years."

He said his decision to not stand again for ILT was due to personal reasons which included spending more time with his family.

"I feel over those years I contributed to most things I could so it is time for someone else to take the next step and move the organisation into the future," he said.

He said the ILT board was full of talented and good people so, while it was hard to make the decision, he was confident the stadium and the trust would be in good hands.

Mr Dennis said he could not put into words the emotion he was feeling yesterday.

"That is huge. That has never happened to me before — nothing like that. So as soon I heard I just burst out in tears.

"It was a very big surprise and I just feel thankful."

Stadium manager Nigel Skelt said they had started to think about the naming of the stand a couple of months ago when Mr Dennis confirmed he would not stand again.

"His contribution to the stadium is incredible. For any individual to give 24-odd years of volunteer service is amazing. He has been part of the original dream of the stadium, been part of more than 190 meetings about it and has kept adding to it.

"He is one of the responsibles for where the stadium is where now."

ILT chief executive Chris Ramsey agreed.

"I think this is the most apt way to recognise his contribution to the community ... This has been his baby.

"Every visitor came to this town and said what a great facility we have and this is thanks to this man."

