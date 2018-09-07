Suspicious fire in rubbish bin at school

Police have been notified after a suspicious fire at a Southland school on Wednesday night.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand communications shift supervisor Brent Dunn said when a pump from Winton arrived, the crew found a fire in a rubbish bin at Central Southland College in Winton. The bin was up against a building, and police and a fire investigator had been notified, he said.

Winton police (03) 236-6060, Crimestoppers 0800 555-111.