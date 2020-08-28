SUV crashes after swerving to avoid collision

Police are appealing for information after an SUV crashed on a Southland highway while swerving to avoid a car which crossed the centre line.

Police said the single-vehicle crash on Athol-Five Rivers Highway, near the Jollies Pass in Athol, was reported about 4.40pm today.

"Before the crash, a grey sedan, believed to have been travelling southbound along State Highway 6, crossed the centre line causing the other vehicle to take evasive action to avoid a head-on collision."

The SUV veered off the road and struck a large road sign, however no injuries were reported, police said.

It was believed a man was driving the sedan which was last spotted heading toward Lumsden.

Police would like to speak to anyone who may have been travelling in the area around the time of the crash as they may have information or even dash cam footage.

Police said they were keen to speak with anyone who may have seen the grey sedan driving in this area around that time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police on 105 quoting job number P043460221.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.