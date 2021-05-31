Southland
Up, up and away ...
It was with a whoosh of flame into a balloon above that pupils at a rural school were able to view the frosty Southland landscape below them.
Hospital consents on Blair’s birthday
Blair Vining would have been 41 yesterday. Instead of celebrating with him in person, his wife and children visited his grave to show him the newly granted building consents for the Southland Charity Hospital.
Town’s GP practices first in region to offer Covid vaccine
It will be business as usual in Gore GP practices as they become part of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout.
SIT surplus of $1million gives options post-smelter
The ability to respond to opportunities from Covid-19 has meant the Southern Institute of Technology Group achieved a net surplus of $1.064million in the year ending December 31, 2020, its board...
Young people brought together by sport
Southern youths enrolled in alternative education got together yesterday for a day of sports.
People missing out, council told
The lack of progress from the Invercargill City Council on three city facilities was a cause of frustration for submitters during a hearing yesterday.
Conviction for flouting lockdown rules quashed
A "fundamental" error by a duty solicitor and judge has resulted in a man who flouted Covid-19 lockdown rules in the South having his conviction quashed.
Council to consult NZTA about cutting short trial
Following public backlash, the Gore District Council will confer with the NZ Transport Agency about cutting short some of its Streets Alive trial changes.
Southland mayors join forces to defend journalism
A Southland mayor concerned about dwindling journalist numbers has rallied other southern mayors to show support for the industry.
Lockdown conviction quashed after error
A man who flouted Covid-19 lockdown rules in the southern region has had his conviction quashed after a fundamental error was made by a duty solicitor and judge.
Council asked to keep town’s pool open
A spotlight shone on the Bluff community pool on the first day of Invercargill City Council’s long-term plan hearings yesterday.
Reporter joining Invercargill newsroom
Matthew Rosenberg is the latest addition to Allied Press’ Invercargill newsroom, covering elected bodies under RNZ’s Local Democracy Reporting programme.
Call for Maori council voice
An Invercargill councillor has urged council to be brave and says it is time for the council to talk about a proper relationship with the Maori community.
Glowing fungi, a new rust highlights of expedition
Unusual bioluminescent fungi and a new rust species were among the highlights for mycologists at this year’s Fungal Foray held on Stewart Island recently.
Backlash forces rethink on Gore streets trial
Following public backlash, the Gore District Council will confer with the NZTA about cutting short some of its Streets Alive trial changes.
Boxes to barns - building brothers have done it all
Grave-digging is just one of the many talents of the Geary brothers. But after 50 years of building homes, sheds and coffins Jim and Bruce are winding down their Wyndham business.
Council not choosing wool irks farmers
Sheep farmers in Gore are not impressed the district council is saving $20,000 on its new carpet.
Constable back home after burns treatment
Moisturiser and sunscreen are Te Anau police constable Kris Dale’s best friends as he recovers from severe burns.
Creation of Maori ward discouraged
A report recommends scrapping the idea of establishing a Maori ward for the Invercargill City Council.