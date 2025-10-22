School intervention over

Kieran Udy. Photo: supplied

St Peter’s College is looking towards a brighter future, after the Ministry of Education officially ended the school’s statutory invervention last week.

It has been a rocky road for the school, despite being one of Southland’s best performing.

The intervention had been in place since April 2023, when the ministry appointed a statutory manager after former principal Tara Quinney called for the resignation of the entire board of trustees, before tendering her own a year later.

Principal Kieran Udy, who started at the school this year, was no stranger to the intervention process, having brought another school out of a similar situation — he had promised to return St Peter’s to normal operations.

Mr Udy said this week the school was not just back on track but also pushing forward and would be stronger than ever.

"A key part was the relationship between the board and the school leadership, it’s fantastic, rock solid.

"We have good, robust, and open communication and a shared vision of the future.

"We’re looking at how we can get the best outcomes for our students, linking into the local community [and] local industry," he said.

The school will start a construction programme next year, with students building a house on-site, alongside other programmes designed to grow on local strengths and talents.

St Peter’s College had remarkable academic and University Entrance results, but was always developing for different students’ needs, he said.

"You can always rest on your laurels and think ‘oh, it’s great’.

"I mean we had the top pass rates for Southland in levels 2, 3, and UE, but if you stay there — you stagnate.

"We’re always looking to move forward, asking where we can add value and improve, and that’s why the ministry’s gone ‘actually, this is good’," Mr Udy said.

It was all about the three Cs for the school — "commitment, community, and compassion", which Mr Udy said were the foundations for the path forward.

The end of the intervention coincided with the school’s ERO report, released last month, which had very positive feedback for the school’s culture and learning.

Mr Udy said now the choppy waters were clearing up, it was time for the school to continue to grow and thrive, helping students and the community.

"The school has certainly got a bright future.

"With this in the past, we can move forward.

"We have amazing kids here, they deserve great things, and we’re pushing forward to give them great opportunities," he said.

Board of trustees’ presiding member Ceri Macleod said now the intervention was over, the school was in a stronger place and she was very optimistic about where it was heading.

"There have been difficult times on the journey, but we’ve worked over these two and a-half years on the core values, structures, and processes, with the students as our focus.

"We’ve grown along the way, strengthened our capacity and capability.

"[We’ve] found ourselves in a place now with a glowing future ahead of us," she said.

It was all about communication and trust, Mrs Macleod said.

The board was focused on collaborating with not just staff and students, but the wider school community, to better bring about the "exciting projects" on the horizon.

Both Mrs Macleod and Mr Udy thanked the community, stating their school still punched well above its weight and would continue to grow and achieve.

gerrit.doppenberg@alliedmedia.co.nz