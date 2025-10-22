Museum to now charge non-locals

The Moonshine Museum will now charge entry fees to visitors, but Gore locals get a pass, with free entry.

The announcement, made earlier in the month, introduces new fee structures at the Hokonui Moonshine Museum.

It follows discussion in the Gore District Council regarding the annual cost of the Arts and Heritage Museum, where fees were discussed as a way to mitigate costs.

Hokonui Moonshine Trust chairman Tracy Hicks said the decision has been tossed around for a while, with an acknowledgement of the value of the museum.

"I think there’s a real value there. We have a lot of people coming from outside the district and so I think it’s appropriate they pay a fee, and not an onerous one," he said.

Under the new fee structure, adult visitors will pay $10, self-directed and guided tour groups will pay $15 and $20 per person respectively and under-18s will get in free.

Locals and local tour groups will still be able to visit the historic museum free of charge, which Mr Hicks said was important for the decision.

He also did not foresee any dip in museum attendance.

"The most important thing is, there’s no fee for people who live in the district.

"I don’t think the other fees will impact [the museum] dramatically," he said.

A council spokesperson said all fees would go back into the operational costs, such as supporting exhibition upkeep, educational programmes, maintenance and the continued sharing of Hokonui’s "unique moonshine heritage".

The decision was made to ensure the long-term sustainability of the museum, which had been a hot topic of late.

Mayor-elect Ben Bell called for a review of services for the arts and heritage department at a council meeting last month, citing $1 million spent, despite only 13,000 living in the district.

Chief executive Debbie Lascelles pushed back on this, stating only operational costs could be cut to save money.

A motion to ask for a report "discussing the options of a reduction in the level of service for the arts and heritage precinct be provided to the incoming council" was passed, with the only votes against coming from departing Crs Keith Hovell, Glenys Dickson, Bronwyn Reid and Richard McPhail.

