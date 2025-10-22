Casting lines, forging memories on Mataura River

There’s something special about standing on the banks of the Mataura River with a fishing rod in hand and your rangatahi, tamariki or mokopuna by your side.

The gentle flow of the water, the sound of birds in the background and the quiet moments between casts create the perfect setting to slow down, connect and be present.

I remember my Dad teaching me to fish, but it wasn’t the fishing, it was the talks and my time with him, time that showed me he had my back.

It’s not just about catching a fish; it’s about building memories that will last a lifetime.

The excitement in a young person’s eyes when they feel that first tug on the line, or the laughter that follows a slippery fish escape, are moments that remind us what really matters.

It’s no surprise that a new study by Fish & Game New Zealand involving nearly 1900 anglers, the largest of its kind globally, has shown that fishing can significantly boost wellbeing and mental health. The benefits were found to be similar across gender and ethnic groups.

Fishing is a simple way to be active in nature — walking along the riverbank, casting, learning patience and respecting the environment.

It’s an opportunity to put the phone away, take a breath and reconnect with both the land and each other.

So, next time the sun is shining and the river is calling, grab a rod, some bait and your young ones.

Whether you catch anything or not, you’ll leave with something far more valuable — time spent together, stories to share and a sense of calm that only the great outdoors can bring.

The Mataura River isn’t just a great fishing spot — it’s a place to build bonds, clear the mind and create moments that ripple through generations.

By Jason Holland

Active Southland

Eastern Community Connector