Photo: Allied Media files

A devastating fire in March 1918 marked the end of flour production at Gore’s landmark Creamoata mill. Established in 1878 as the Gore Flour Mill, its first oatmeal kiln was installed in 1888.

By the turn of the 20th century the mill was a major exporter of oatmeal. Advertisements for the Creamoata brand of finely milled breakfast oats first appeared in New Zealand newspapers in 1906 and the figure of Sergeant Dan accompanies advertisements

for Creamoata from June 1915, possibly in response to the war.

A fire destroyed the original timber section of the mill in late March 1912 and the fire in March 1918 necessitated the rebuilding of some parts of the complex. Production of Creamoata was shifted to Australia in 2001. The Historic Places Trust registered the mill

as Category 1 to protect the building.

Sgt Dan Stockfoods now runs the buildings.