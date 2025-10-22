Facial eczema research

A Beef + Lamb New Zealand study analysing fresh sheep manure aims to build a clearer picture of how facial eczema is affecting farms across New Zealand.

Animal health research principal scientist Cara Brosnahan, of Wellington, said the "sheep poo study" recently entered its third and final season.

Low levels of facial eczema spores had been detected on four sheep farms in Otago during the second season of the study.

Spores had also been discovered on one Southland sheep farm in the first season of the study.

Participation in the study was free and simple, Dr Brosnahan said.

Farmers collect sheep manure samples every two weeks from October to May.

Beef + Lamb provides the kits and pays for postage.

Farmers providing manure samples would receive results to better understand their facial eczema risk, a $40 subsidy on faecal egg counts tested and a chance to be one of 25 farms selected for monthly faecal egg counts and larval culture testing from October to May.

He hoped more southern sheep farmers would take part in the study, as condition differed between sheep farming environments.