Holiday firefighting season busy

Lingering debris from October’s dramatic storm is fuelling a busier than usual fire season in Southland.

Group manager Jodi McHugh said crews had been called out to more vegetation fires than it would normally expect.

"I think a lot of that is down to the wind event we had towards the end of last year.

"There’s some old debris lying around that people needed to burn to get rid of."

A state of emergency was declared on October 24 after gale-force winds whipped through Southland and South Otago, toppling trees and causing power, communication and water to be cut to thousands of homes, farms and businesses.

Ms McHugh cautioned people still disposing of downed vegetation to ensure it was well away from hedgerows as some burn piles had ignited hedges.

"Burn piles should really be as far downwind from hedges as possible — ideally about 30m, kept small and then fed once they’re lit rather than having larger piles."

It was also recommended keeping some emergency water close by and remaining present at the fire until it was fully extinguished.

"That helps being able to monitor if they develop any further.

"Keep checking the burn piles — don’t be complacent. Small fires can take off fast, particularly when the wind picks up."

Staff had been attending more structure fires than usual for this time of year, including houses and sheds, she said.

Some sheds had caught alight from ignited neighbouring hedges.

Electrical faults within structures had also been responsible for some of the blazes.

Southland’s summer had provided some regular rain which had limited vegetation fires, but she expected the fire caution would soon change.

"We’ve still got a lot of green growth around, but this will quickly dry out once we get longer, drier spurts like we’re starting to get now, and that’ll be a major factor in the spread of vegetation fires."

While Fenz staff and volunteers had been busier than normal they were coping well and being supported by the community, Ms McHugh said.

"Our communities have dropped off baking and bits and pieces to staff to thank them and support them for the work they’ve been doing.

"So they’re really appreciative of that."

