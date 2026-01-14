Pipeline to aid drinking water crisis prevention

The pipeline linking two wells to a centralised Gore water treatment plant has been completed, a move the council says will help prevent future drinking water crises.

The pipeline connecting the issue-free Jacobstown bore to the East Gore Treatment Plant, built in 2022, is now complete, the Gore District Council announced last month.

Council general manager of critical services Jason Domigan said this connection, combined with its supply from the nitrate-plagued Coopers Well bore, created resilience and flexibility.

"The importance of supplying groundwater from two borefields means we can better manage challenges like rising nitrate levels," he said.

"The Jacobstown well has significantly lower nitrate concentrations, so blending its water with Coopers Well supply helps keep levels safe for our community."

In July, council testing found that nitrate levels in Gore’s tap water spiked 0.1 milligram per litre over the 11.3mg/L national limit.

A "do not drink" notice was put on drinking water from July 18-22.

Mr Domigan said in a statement the spike and continued high levels of nitrates at Coopers Well meant it had to be diluted and flushed out using the Mataura River.

Now, the Jacobstown water could help balance out the levels instead, at the treatment plant.

River water carrying debris, particularly after flooding, can clog filters and the ability to dilute.

The plant also cut costs, treating two water sources for the price of one plant, he said.

This was part of the council’s plan, first activated in 2017, to centralise water supply for the Gore and Mataura townships.

The next steps include decommissioning the old plant and water tower at Hilbre Ave and constructing a new reservoir.

It also includes the recently installed probes at both borefields alerting any potential issues and a "public dashboard", an online interface designed by the council.

The dashboard will share water quality results on the council website and is due to be operating in the near future.

"Our community can be confident we’re doing everything possible to keep drinking water safe," Mr Domigan said.

"Safe water is something we all rely on, and it’s important to reassure residents that we are acting to protect our community." — Allied Media