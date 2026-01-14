Former Waikoikoi farmer dies in freak accident

David Simmers was killed in Wānaka last Monday after being crushed under his own car. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Wānaka man who died after being crushed by his car in his own driveway had just finished jump-starting a visitor’s car for her.

Retired Waikoikoi sheep and beef farmer, David Simmers, 85, died last Monday at his Wānaka home in Roche St.

Mr Simmers had parked his car to help jump-start the person’s car.

Shortly afterwards, he was crushed under his own vehicle.

Speaking from the family farm in Waikoikoi, now fifth generation, son Jeff Simmers said the accident came as a great shock to the family.

"It was a freak accident. The way it all unfolded is quite unbelievable.

"Exactly how the incident unfolded is still under investigation; however, it appears on getting back in his own car his foot slipped and the car collected him on the way past."

The family took heart from the fact their father would have been proud of himself to have helped someone, he said.

It was in his father’s nature to help people as he was very giving with his time.

"He was a community man. He did like to help others."

Mr Simmers was an active member of the Presbyterian Church, the Upper Clutha Historic Society, a walkers group and had a good group of friends he would meet with every week as part of a widowers group. He was very involved in local church groups around Southland too, before moving.

His wife, Jenny, died in 2018, and he lived alone on the Wānaka property.

"It has been difficult for him; he missed her dearly."

Mr Simmers lived in Wānaka for 25 years, but was born in Southland and ran the 217ha farm from his early 20s.

Jeff Simmers said he was a very present father and grandfather and always had time for his children and their activities.

Mr Simmers coached sport and was on his children’s school committees, often as chairman.

"He was the sort of father who’d get down on the floor and play with you when you were young. He took the time, and he made the time," Jeff Simmers said.

Mr Simmers was a member of the Upper Clutha History Society for nearly 20 years, and members have paid tribute to their friend.

"He was the most genuine, lovely man imaginable — he was utterly devoted to helping us with the Upper Clutha history society, turned up every Wednesday regardless," Jo Wilton said.

"He would tackle anything.

"He was very good at advising us on our maps. Any photos to do with farming, he would understand it completely."

Another member of the society, Ken Allan, said Mr Simmers was a true gentleman and always had a smile on his face.

Mr Simmers had trained as a valuer at Lincoln University before he went farming, and later returned to it, when his son took over in 1992.

The Waikoikoi farm having been in the family name for five generations was a strong point of pride for him.

Mr Simmers was schooled in Dunedin at King’s High School where he met his future wife. They became inseparable, marrying in February 1964.

He was a handy winger in the rugby First XV and was involved in cadets.

The family would holiday in Glendhu Bay near Wānaka, where the couple chose to retire in their 60s.

Mr Simmers had three children, Jeff, Alistair and Kath; 10 grandchildren, Tom, Ben, Angus, Millie, Harriet, Stella, Amy, Caitlin, Indie and Asher; and two great-grandchildren, with a third due shortly.

His funeral service will be held in Wānaka on January 21.

