Water tower demolition in plans

The Hilbre Avenue water tower. PHOTO: ENSIGN FILES

The Hilbre Avenue water tower demolition is still on the cards, with plenty of work to be done for the Gore District Council in the new financial year.

The decommissioned water tower, which has stood in Gore for 77 years, originally was recommended for demolition in 2022, due to health and safety concerns.

Despite it remaining in somewhat decent condition, due to the risk of falling concrete it was decided to be taken down as a part of the larger Hilbre Ave reservoir replacement.

The cost in 2022 was $700,000 of the $1.48 million for the replacement, but now the plan is coming out in a much different space for local councils.

Gore District Council general manager critical services Jason Domigan said, in a statement, the original plan and estimate came from the 2021 LTP, and was "only for stage 1 of the Hilbre Avenue project which included the demolition of the water tower and building of the pump shed".

The new plan is $5.95 million for the overall Hilbre Ave Site redevelopment project, accepted as part of the recent LTP.

The new price tag includes temporary water tanks for storage during the construction period, site clearance and new pipe work, and the construction of the new reservoir.

Most pressing for the Hilbre Ave residents, it also covers the demolition and removal of the water tower, existing reservoir, and water treatment plant, and the management of asbestos and contaminated materials.

Mr Domigan said the project would begin in the new financial year and work was likely to be completed in the 2026-27 financial year.

This is due to "extra time taken to investigate and design the Mataura River crossing, direct drilling and interconnecting pipeline project and flow-on impacts from the delay in decisions on the council’s district plan".

There is known asbestos contamination at the site, but Mr Domigan said it was being handled with care by the Gore District Council.

"There are special requirements for dealing with asbestos and contaminated soils and council will only be engaging licensed asbestos removal contractors and the use of approved disposal sites for any contaminated materials.

"Project management staff will work closely with the preferred contractor to manage this process and residents will be informed ahead of and during the project to the best of our ability."

gerrit.doppenberg@alliedmedia.co.nz